AKRON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s swim team concluded day two of the Ohio Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving Championships Thursday in fifth place with 126 points.

Makenna Garn was the lone Quaker to compete in the ‘A’ finals, placing third overall in the 200 yard IM in a time of 2:13.32.

Both Gabby Kuetemeyer and Lilly Green won the ‘B’ finals in their respective events and placed ninth. Kuetemeyer won the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.77, besting two ‘A’ finals competitors. Green won the ‘B’ finals of the 50 freestyle at 25.29 seconds. She had a better time than four swimmers in the ‘A’ finals.

The team of Sydney Overmyer, Sophia Mignery, Garn and Green finished fourth in the 200 free relay 1:42.89.

In the men’s meet, Wilmington is fifth in the team standings.

Leading the way in the ‘A’ finals of the 50 free was senior Cameron Bolen, who finished third in 20.86.

The other swimmer in the ‘A’ final was freshman Joakim Pedersen, who was fifth in the 200 IM at 1:54.34.

The Quakers best finishers in the ‘B’ finals were Austin Reed and Sondre Haugen. Reed won the ‘B’ final to finish ninth in the 500 free (4:47.02). Reed had a better time than two ‘A’ final competitors. Haugen took third in the ‘B’ final of the 50 free (21.61), giving him 11th overall.

The Quakers also took fourth as a team in the 200 free relay where Bolen, Pedersen, John Good and Haugen finished (1:24.95). The quickest leg came from Pedersen at 21.05.

The Quakers are back in the pool today for day three of the OAC. Finals are set for 6 p.m.