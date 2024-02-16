The following Clinton-Massie High School students were recognized by the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Region 13 for their success in the regional competition.

In the Advanced Accounting competition, Brendan Musser secured the top position, followed by Elizabeth Sanders in second place. Justin Beekman claimed the third spot, with Carter Amstutz coming in fourth. Kealey James earned the fifth position, and Ava Lemaster rounded out the rankings in sixth place.

In the Fundamentals of Accounting competition, Marshall Hunter secured the top spot. Cameron Stretch followed in second place, while Owen Long secured the third position.

In the Payroll Accounting category, Tayten McCoy claimed the first position. Daphne Woodrum earned the second spot, with Elizabeth Sanders achieving the third place position.

In the Personal Financial Management category, Christian Kidder placed third, while Tayten McCoy placed second.

Leah Binau took first place in Banking and Finance.

In the Fundamentals of Word Processing category, Danny Mefford placed third.

These students — Leah Binau, Marshall Hunter, Tayten McCoy, Brendan Musser, Elizabeth Sanders, Cameron Stretch, Miles Theetge, and Daphne Woodrum — will represent CMHS at the State BPA competition on March 7 and 8.

Clinton-Massie staff wants to congratulate all of these students for their success and representation of CMHS.