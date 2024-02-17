AKRON, Ohio – Wilmington College senior Cameron Bolen won the 100-yard breaststroke title on day three of the Ohio Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving Championships.

In the finals Friday night, the Quakers had four swimmers in the ‘A’ finals and two swimmers in the ‘B’ finals. A pair of Quakers finished in the top-two of events with Bolen hitting the way in 56.22 seconds to win the crown and establish a new WC record. He beats the old record of Isak Alin’s 56.97 during the 2019-20 season. This is Bolen’s first OAC title.

Sondre Haugen finished second in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:42.33. Austin Reed also competed in the 200 free ‘A’ finals, finishing sixth at 1:43.68.

The last Quaker to compete in the ‘A’ finals was Joakim Pedersen in the 100 backstroke. He was seventh in 52.99.

John Good was ninth in the 100 back while Adam Moneypenny was 12th in the 400 IM.

On the women’s side, Makenna Garn took home another third-place finish with a time of 1:08.06 in the 100 breaststroke. She just missed second place by 0.09 of a second.

Also in the 100 breast, Gabby Kuetemeyer finished just behind Garn in fourth place at 1:08.50 while Sophia Mignery was eighth in 1:13.83.

Lilly Green was 12th in the 200 free in 2:05.23 and Sydney Overmyer was 13th in the 100 back with a time of 1:04.61. Brynn Bishop placed 16th in the 100 fly (1;15.9).

The Quakers compete in the final day of the OAC Championships 10 a.m. today with the finals set for 5:45 p.m.