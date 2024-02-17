NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team won the Muskie Meet #4 Friday afternoon at Muskingum University.

This is the Quakers first win of the season and first indoor win since taking home the MSJ Invitational Jan. 22, 2022.

The WC men were third.

Nathen Borgan set a WC record in the weight throw with a toss of 19.22 meters, besting Hank Benedict’s 18.7 meter heave in 2001. Borgan’s mark is seventh best among Division III weight throws this season.

Noah Tobin won the 3,000 meters by 12 seconds with a run of 9:11.86 and then finished fourth in the mile in 4:29.17.

Justin Shuga was second in the shot put (14.36) and third in the weight throw (17.69).

Tate Yoder was third in the mile (PR of 4:27.76) and third in the 800 (2:04.19).

Brady Vilvens, a Wilmington High School graduate and high jump national champion a season ago, won the triple jump with a 13.0 meter effort, his best of the season.

Noah Paxton was sixth in the 400 (55.88 seconds), sixth in the 200 (24.57) and seventh in the 60 meters (7.53 seconds).

Gabe Moore had a PR in the mile (4:50.67) and was sixth overall. He was third in the 3,000 (9:32.88). Jarrett Durr was runnerup in the weight throw (17.82 meters).

Tyler Parks, another WHS graduate, was fourth in the 3,000 meters (9:37.42), Nate Marcum was fourth in the weight throw (16.35) and Mike Soltis was fourth in the shot put (14.03). Perry Kingrey was eighth in the weight throw (13.33).

For the women, leading the charge was Faith Duncan, who won the mile at 4:59.41 to lower her school record. She also was second in the 800 meters.

Haley Cook won the 400 with a personal best 60.2 then teamed with Kylee Schafer, Chloe Sutton and Rachel Spanfellner to win the 4×200 relay in 1:49.5.

Lucy Trout finished second in the weight throw (13.85 meters) and seventh in the shot put (9.27 meters).

Sutton was sixth in the 60 yard dash (8.43 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (28.04). Schafer was second in the 60 (8.09).

Kaitlynn Hickey, a Wilmington High School graduate, was second in the shot put (11.29 meters) and Amy Myers was seventh in the weight throw (12.32 meters) and third in the shot put (10.8 meters).

Emily Koch had a personal best of 8.27 meters and placed fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the high jump, clearing 1.29 meters.

Hayden Setty was third in the 800 meters with a 2:31.29 PR while Meghan Cory was third in the 3,000 meters (11:54.97). Camya Calloway finished fourth in the weight throw iwth a 13.12.

Spanfellner was sixth in the 200 (28.27). Kendal Staley was sixth in the 800 meters (2:39.34) and Bella Stevens was sixth in the 3,000 with a PR of 12:17.12. Abby Lodewyck was sixth in the weight throw (12.73).

The Quakers return to Muskingum University next weekend for the OAC Indoor Championships.