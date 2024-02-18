ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie lost a heartbreaker on Senior Night Saturday in a double overtime thriller against the SBAAC American Division’s top team.

In both OTs, Clinton-Massie had chances to win, most noticeably when they were fouled at the buzzer of the first extra session but were unable to hit. In the end, a big-time Caden Zeinner bucket with mere seconds left put Goshen on top as they won 78-77.

Despite the loss, CM took one of the SBAAC’s top teams right to the final buzzer nearly pulling off the huge upset, and that was something everyone in the program can be proud of. CM finishes their regular season 12-10 as they gear up to take on the winner of Indian-Hill v. Baton to open up tournament play.

The senior class was the first for CM coach Stephen Graves and it was clear how much they meant to him.

“I love my seniors, my seven seniors,” Graves said. “I got to see them all the way through. When I first got the job, they were the guys that were freshmen and they’ve grown so much over the years. They put up a valiant effort tonight man. That was one of the best high school basketball games I’ve ever been part of and I’ve been doing this for 20 years. This senior class is special. They not only put down a foundation in this program, they put a couple of stories on it.”

Following some great opening defense from Massie, senior Jude Leahy kicked off the scoring but was quickly countered by Zeinner, one of the SBAAC’s top scorers. This set the tone as the two teams went back and forth until, with under a minute to go, Goshen knocked down back-to-back threes to take a 19-15 lead. A tough under-the-rim basket from Avden Faucett allowed Massie to bring it within just two entering the second quarter.

A three from Faucett opened up the second quarter and Goshen’s Connor Moore hits right back. After a period of low scoring, Cale Wilson tied it up for the Falcons at 22. Following back-to-back Warrior buckets, Wilson scored again, drawing CM within two, but Carter Settlemayer kept making his presence known to the Falcons hitting a long three and sparking a Goshen 7-0 run.

A long three from Ryan Dillion breaks the run then Zeinner gets inside for two. The Falcons got hot as Faucett hits from the arc. At the buzzer, Jerry Trout, who played this game after suffering a collapsed lung, knocked down a toughly contested three and drew the Falcons within 38-35 at halftime.

“Jerry had a little medical issue this afternoon,” Graves said through tears. “Me and Jerry got to know each other pretty well. Jerry was at the hospital today. We got the good news the doctor said he could go to senior night. He said he wanted to play and doctors said he could and here we are. It just speaks to the kid’s character and his toughness.”

Trout remained huge for Massie as right out of the locker rooms he put one in at the corner to tie it up. Goshen was then able to retake control but CM never let them get too far ahead. Midway through the quarter, Dillion tied it again with a three. Goshen struck back with a two, but Dillion hit again as CM took the lead. The teams then traded free throws before Dillion again knocked one down from long range. After another Falcon free throw, Karson Aldermann slipped inside for the final bucket of the third, but Massie led 50-48 going to the fourth.

Right out of the gate, Settlemayer tied it but Miles Theetge broke the tie. Settlemayer continued his strong play by hitting a big three to spark a 5-0 run for the Warriors, but Theetge got hot for the Falcons. Zeinner came back with a bucket and Faucett countered at the line. A huge offensive foul from Goshen gave Massie the ball with under a minute and Leahy took full advantage off a great feed from Faucett. Moore tied it back up, however, and neither team scored again setting up the first overtime with a 63-63 tie.

SUMMARY

Feb 3, 2024

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 77, Goshen 78

CM^17^18^15^13^14^^77

G^19^19^10^15^15^^78

(77) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 1-0-0-2, Theetge 7-0-1-15, Dillion 4-3-0-17, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 1-3-3-14, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 3-0-5-11, Trout 0-3-2-11, Phipps 0-0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0-0, Coblentz 0-0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0, Leahy 3-0-1-7 TOTALS 19-9-12-77

(78) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zeinner 7-2-4-24, Vucic 0-0-0-0, Muchmore 0-1-0-3, B. Settlemayer 2-3-2-15, C. Settlemayer 0-2-2-8, Moore 6-1-2-17, Kazli 0-0-0-0, Ball 0-1-0-3, Aldermann 3-0-0-6, Byrd 1-0-0-2, Haley 0-0-0-0, Owens 0-0-0-0, Rose 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 19-10-10-78