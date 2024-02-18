WASHINGTON CH — Clinton County had two champions and the Wilmington girls team finished eighth Saturday at the Queen of the Jungle wrestling tournament at Washington Senior High School.

For Wilmington, Gracie Keith rolled through the 235-pound class with five pins, four of those in the first period and the other in the second.

Larkyn Groves was fourth at 100 pounds and Mia Skinner was fourth at 106. Ashton Lambcke at 115 and Samantha Vaughn at 140 also wrestled for WHS.

Clinton-Massie had just two wrestlers and finished 13th in the team standings.

Kaylee Ramsey was runnerup at 120. She had two pins and a technical fall en route to the championship match, where she was pinned by Jocelyn Malone of Alexander in the second period. Abby Crouse was fourth at 130.

Blanchester was 15th overall with Laylla Sears as champion at 100 pounds. She had three pins and two major decisions.

East Clinton wrestlers included Carly Bazaldua at 105 and Ryleigh Burns at 130.

SUMMARY

Feb 17, 2024

Queen of the Jungle

@Washington Senior High School

TEAM SCORES

1. Gahanna Lincoln 125.0; 2. Washington 114.5; 3. Clermont NE 113.0; 4. Centerville 93.0; 5. Alexander 84.0; 6. Caledonia River Valley 82.0; 7. Lakota East 80.0; 8. Wilmington 65.0; 9. Licking Hts. 57.0; 10. Waverly 52.0; 11. Stebbins 43.0; 12. Fairbanks 42.0; 13. Clinton-Massie 35.5; 14. Bid. River Valley 33.0; 15. Blanchester 32.0; Fairmont 32.0; 17. Adena 30.0; Bellbrook 30.0; 19. Madison-Plains 29.0; 20. West Clermont 25.0; 21. Vinton County 23.0; 22. Western 17.0; 23. So Char Southeastern 16.0; 24. Ross Co Southeastern 10.0; 25. East Clinton 4.0; 26. Hillsboro 3.0; 27. Chesapeake 0.0; Circleville 0.0; Jackson 0.0; New Lexington 0.0; Piketon 0.0

100 Pounds

1st Laylla Sears 9, Blanchester

2nd Lucy Amrine 10, Centerville

3rd Madeline Cunningham 10, Fairbanks

4th Larkyn Groves 11, Wilmington

105 Pounds

1st Emily Leeseberg 12, Gah. Lincoln, Dec 8-6 OT

2nd Leah Marine 10, Washington

3rd Mia Skinner 11, Wilmington, Fall 0:54

4th Elizabeth Ascunter 10, Stebbins

110 Pounds

1st Abi Forsythe 9, Washington, Fall 5:50

2nd Valerie Riegel 9, Cal. River Valley

3rd Calista Binning 11, West Clermont, Fall 2:44

4th Karina Kelly 9, Gah. Lincoln

115 Pounds

1st Kayla Grooms 11, Adena, Dec 9-8

2nd Parker Mock 12, Vinton County

3rd Zoe Vore 9, Bid. River Valley, Fall 4:38

4th Emma Abrams 9, Gah. Lincoln

120 Pounds

1st Jocelynn Malone 11, Alexander, Fall 1:55

2nd Kaylee Ramsey 12, Clinton-Massie

3rd Mina Gee 9, Gah. Lincoln, Fall 3:09

4th Jorja Lunkenheimer 10, Lak. East

125 Pounds

1st Lauren Seeman 12, Licking Hts., Fall 5:27

2nd Presley Teel 9, Alexander

3rd Hannah Niehaus 10, Fairbanks, Fall 3:50

4th Ava Stephan 10, CNE

130 Pounds

1st Lyndyn Gibbs 11, Washington, Fall 2:44

2nd Liberty Johnson 10, CNE

3rd Lennon Jester 12, Cal. River Valley, Fall 1:42

4th Abigail Crouse 10, Clinton-Massie

135 Pounds

1st Emma Davis 12, Waverly, Dec 8-4

2nd Kaylee Scott 10, Washington

3rd Havyn Rodgers 9, Cal. River Valley, Fall 1:26

4th Kalia Gopar 9, Stebbins

140 Pounds

1st KyLee Tibbs 9, Gah. Lincoln, Forfeit

2nd Kylee Sardina 10, Cal. River Valley

3rd Janelle Donahue 10, CNE, Fall 3:39

4th Ta`Naveah LeRoy 12, Stebbins

145 Pounds

1st Jesse Foebar 12, CNE

2nd Monica Thompson 12, Alexander

3rd Callie Farmer 11, Western

4th Isabelle Mesaris 11, Chil Southeastern

155 Pounds

1st Jada Weiss 11, Bellbrook, Dec 7-1

2nd Marisa Edwards 11, Centerville

3rd Lily Seeman 9, Licking Hts., Fall 3:55

4th Corinna Sowah 9, Lak. East

170 Pounds

1st Paige Russell 11, Fairmont, Fall 4:48

2nd Jasmyn Ashford 12, Lak. East

3rd Grace Engle 10, Bid. River Valley, Fall 1:55

4th Kami Horner 10, S CharSE

190 Pounds

1st Sydney Hall 11, Lak. East

2nd Jordan Mills 10, Gah. Lincoln

3rd Chloe Vining 12, CNE

4th Alexis Wetzel 12, Stebbins

235 Pounds

1st Gracie Keith 9, Wilmington

2nd Ava Robertson 9, Waverly

3rd Tara Nagel 10, Madison-Plains

4th Justice Smith 12, Centerville