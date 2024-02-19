BLANCHESTER — As part of an investigation into drug trafficking, five people were arrested Friday when a search warrant was served at 413 S. Broadway St., according to Blanchester Police.

The Blanchester Police Department, with the assistance of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Investigations and Road Patrol Divisions, executed the warrant, according to a news release.

The following individuals were arrested:

Paul H. Bailey Jr., 40, of Blanchester, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Vincent E. Lasher III, 38, of Midland, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Rebecca L. Werling, 40, of Milford, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabrina N. Bradish, 25, of Monroe, Va., was arrested on a charge of possession of drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business, both misdemeanors of the second degree.

Bailey Jr., Lasher, and Bradish were jailed at the Clinton County Detention Center on their charges. Werling was transported to a local hospital by Blanchester EMS for an injury not related to the warrant service, according to the release.

Evidence collected at the scene will be sent for testing at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab. Once these results are received, additional charges will be forthcoming, police said.

“We would like to offer our sincere appreciation to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Chief Deputy Assistant Prosecutor Katie Wilkin for their assistance in this investigation,” said BPD Chief Robert Houghton.