WESTERVILLE, Ohio – In the wake of a school record performance, Wilmington College junior thrower Nathan Borgan was named Ohio Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week.

This is Borgan’s first weekly OAC honor and the first Quaker track and field athlete to receive the award since Jarrett Durr on April 17, 2023. In addition, Borgan is the first WC athlete to receive the indoor track and field honor since Joe Shuga on Jan. 31, 2022.

Borgan won the weight throw Friday at the Muskie Meet #4 at Muskingum University. His winning effort was 19.22 meters, which bested Hank Benedict’s previous WC record of 18.7 meters set in 2001.

Borgan’s toss is the top mark in the OAC by a wide margin. Nationally, Borgan is seventh in all of Division III with his mark.

Borgan and the Quakers head back to New Concord and Muskingum University this weekend to compete in the two-day OAC Indoor Championships Friday and Saturday.