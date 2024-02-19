ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Goshen 42-28 Saturday night in the season finale at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Coach Logan Spriggs said his team’s defense was much improved from the first meeting with the Warriors, giving up 28 points in this matchup while surrendering 52 in the first meeting.

Tristan Trampler led Massie with 24 points while Ty Martin and Cobe Euton had five points each.

The Falcons finish the season with a 9-1 record in the SBAAC American Division and 15-6 overall.