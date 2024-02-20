Locals, officials, and candidates gathered at the Clinton County Fairgrounds for the annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was the keynote speaker at the event, sponsored by the Clinton County Republicans.

Pastor Dan Mayo, center, leads the crowd in prayer at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

GOP Central Committee member Lena Perry, center, leads attendees at the Lincoln Day Dinner in the Pledge of Allegiance. Perry stands next to, from left Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, County Auditor Terry Habermahl, and Pastor Dan Mayo.

Tim Inwood pays tribute to his friend and county GOP member Mark Kratzer who passed away last year.

