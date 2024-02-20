SABINA — The East Clinton Local Schools Musical Department has received recognition from the NAMM Foundation as one of the Best Communities for Music Education in 2023.

This acknowledgment highlights the dedication and leadership of Sam Minge and Laura Brown, who lead the school’s band and choir programs.

As stated on the NAMM Foundation website, now celebrating its 25th year, this program recognizes and celebrates school districts and schools for their commitment to music education and efforts to ensure access to music for all students as part of a well-rounded education. Winning districts not only receive national and community recognition but also enjoy increased visibility for music education, validating their steadfast support for the arts and a program auditing tool for evaluating their music program.

According to East Clinton Local Schools, Minge and Brown have been instrumental in nurturing the musical talents of students at East Clinton since 2004 and 2010, respectively. Their collaborative efforts span across various aspects of the music program, encompassing everything from beginning band classes to high school wind ensemble and marching band. The duo’s commitment to their students and the program, despite challenges such as construction and relocations, has been commended by the East Clinton Local Schools administration.

“We work collaboratively on all aspects of the music program from beginning band up to high school wind ensemble and marching band,” said Minge. “The only courses we teach separately are the choirs (Laura) and electronic music and global media (me).”

Receiving the distinction of being among the Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation has been a source of pride and motivation for the entire musical department at East Clinton.

“It is a great feeling to receive this recognition. It is definitely motivation to continue to grow and always find ways to keep getting better and improve the experience for our students,” expressed Minge. “So many music teachers across the country work hard and invest considerable extra time in their programs’ success, so to receive recognition like this really is a feel-good moment.”

The achievement underscores the vital role played by the East Clinton community, including the supportive administration and hardworking parent booster organization, in fostering a vibrant music program within the school, according to officials.

“What is really great about a recognition like this is it really highlights the community-wide effort and support necessary for schools to offer a vibrant music program along with how important that is,” added Minge.

For aspiring musicians or students interested in joining the music program, Minge offers encouraging words and emphasizes the transformative potential of music education.

“Go for it! Learning an instrument can be intimidating but as music educators, we are here for your success,” said Minge. “Beyond that, it is a chance to have experiences you would not get otherwise and to make lifelong friends. It really can be like one big family. My own children love coming to band events, and my best friends from high school that I still keep in touch with I met being a part of the music program.”