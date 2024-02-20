WILMINGTON — On April 8, a solar eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies to the northwest of Wilmington and in western Ohio. According to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the eclipse will commence at approximately 3 p.m. local time in Greenville, Ohio and is anticipated to reach its peak around 3:10 p.m in the West Cleveland area.

However, residents of Clinton County should note that the area falls outside the path of totality, meaning that while the eclipse will create a shaded atmosphere, it will not turn completely dark in the area.

Clinton County EMA, the official source of this information, has provided crucial details about the anticipated impacts and transportation challenges associated with the celestial event. Following the eclipse, the earliest forecasted departure traffic impact for Clinton County is estimated to be around 4:15 p.m., with a surge in traffic expected around 6:45 p.m.

Transportation authorities are bracing for an exponential increase in traffic along key corridors, particularly on Interstate 75, which is anticipated to experience the most significant impact in the region. Additionally, routes such as I-71 between Cincinnati and Columbus, US 68, and SR-73 linking rural Ohio areas to the Dayton metro area, as well as US 22, are likely to see heightened traffic volumes.

School districts in the vicinity have varied plans in response to the eclipse. While the Blanchester and Clinton-Massie school districts have pending decisions, the East Clinton School District will operate under normal conditions, with no trips or tours scheduled.

In contrast, the Wilmington City School District will be closed for the day, and the Wilmington Christian Academy will implement an early release at noon. Wilmington College will maintain normal operations.

Thomas Breckel, director of the Clinton County EMA, emphasized the agency’s proactive approach to managing the event.

“EMA has set up a blog containing planning factors and will update it based on information received from other partners,” Breckel said.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Clinton County EMA website at www.cc-ema.org and click on “Solar Eclipse” at the bottom of the page for additional updates and guidance.

As the date approaches, local authorities urge individuals to stay informed, plan accordingly, and exercise caution during travel to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience during this rare celestial event.