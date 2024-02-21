BEAVERCREEK — For the second year in a row, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team will compete in the state tournament.

The Falcons were runnersup Wednesday in the Division II Southwest District Boys Bowling Championship tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

East Clinton and Blanchester also took part in the team competition and neither finished in the top four. The Astros were 13th and the Wildcats 23rd.

Clinton-Massie had a consistent day, though not great. The trio of team games were 973, 947, 947 for a 2,867 pinfall total.

That had the Falcons in fifth place, just out of the state qualifying slot.

In the bakers, though, Clinton-Massie caught fire with a six-game total of 1,230, the best in the tournament.

Baker games were 200, 184, 228, 168, 205 and 245.

East Clinton had an uphill climb after a 2,705 team series. The 1,024 second game, however, was second best behind tournament champ Kenton Ridge.

But the baker games weren’t kind to the Astros and they never threatened to make it out.

Austin Alloy was the top Astro at 598. The final score for state qualifier was 659.

Sebastian Smith had a 559 series for Blanchester.

SUMMARY

Feb 21, 2024

Division II Southwest District

Boys Bowling Championship

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

CM: Wyatt Smith 219, 222, 189; Corvin Pittenger 175, 182, 205; Mason Keck 189, 149, 166; Sam Massie 200, 225, 181; Brandon Moritz 190, 169, 206 (973, 947, 947) bakers 200, 184, 228, 168, 205, 245 (1230)

EC: Austin Alloy 224, 196, 178; Preston Behr 152, 178, 172; Denver Day 167, 147, 152; Lukas Runk 148, 245, 156; Ricky Kempke 154, 258, 178 (845, 1024, 836) bakers 145, 197, 209, 153, 164, 115 (973)

BHS: Randy Eckman 134, 159, 190; Sebastian Smith 154, 185, 220; Seth Perkins 101, na, na; Dane Skates 112, 164, 99; Jarod Daniels 114, 155, 179; Austin Dick na, 164, 129 (615, 827, 817) bakers 134, 155, 170, 109, 100, 154 (822)