LOVELAND — A disastrous fourth-quarter resulted in Clinton Massie’s girls falling 56-39 to Franklin in Division II Sectional first round game Wednesday night.

The Falcons were outscored 30-10 in the second half and 15-2 in the fourth quarter.

“They outscored us 15-8 in the third, we still had a two-point lead in the fourth and they didn’t do anything differently,” said Falcons head coach Hilma Crawford. “They just sped the game up a bit by pressing and we didn’t take care of the basketball and only scored 10 points in the second half.”

The Falcons finish the season at 6-16. Franklin is 9-14 and will face No. 1 seed and defending state champion Purcell-Marian in the next round.

The Falcons began the game hot. After a missed free throw, Laila Davis put it back up for the opening bucket. A few plays later Camryn Parker throws in a long three for the Wildcats. The two teams then went back and forth before CM managed to obtain a four-point lead that Franklin quickly countered with a 5-0 run of their own. The Wildcats held a 15-14 lead after one.

A Hannah Bowman three put CM up two early in the second quarter and sparked a 6-0 run. After a Franklin free throw, the Falcons responded with three straight three-pointers, good for a 12-point lead. Massie took a 29-20 lead into the intermission.

Massie managed to put in the first two buckets of the second half, but the Wildcats quickly responded with a tough 7-0 run that forced a CM timeout. Out of the stoppage, Emma Redman hit a beautiful midrange shot. Ellie Whaley then knocked down two straight threes bringing it within two then Kensie Black tied it. At the end of the quarter though, Bowman continued her great performance with a steal leading to a foul. She knocked down both free throws ad CM took a 37-35 lead to the final period.

In the fourth quarter, though, everything went wrong for the Falcons. Franklin quickly got hot from three and began forcing turnovers which culminated in a 17-0 run to seal the win.

SUMMARY

Feb 21, 2024

Division II Sectional

Girls Basketball Tournament

@Loveland High School

Clinton-Massie 39, Franklin 56

F^15^6^15^15^^56

CM^14^15^8^2^^39

(56) FRANKLIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Berry 4-2-0-10, Black 8-1-5-24, Ivy 0-0-0-0, Truesdell 2-2-0-10, Parker 0-1-0-3, Finton 1-1-0-3, Whaley 0-1-1-4, Wilbourn 0-0-0-0, Bleins 0-0-0-0, Black 0-0-0-0, Schults 0-0-0-0, Wulf 0-0-0-0

(39) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 2-0-0-4, Bayless 0-0-0-0, Swope 1-1-0-5, Smith 0-0-0-0, Redman 1-0-0-2, Pence 0-1-0-3, Long 0-0-0-0, Cartner 0-0-0-0, Collett 0-0-0-0, Bowman 1-3-2-16, Sandlin 0-0-0-0, Davis 3-0-3-9, Green 0-0-0-0