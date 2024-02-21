This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Jeffrey and Opal Fox to Opal Fox, 108 Second St., Clarksville.

Cristo Inc. to Ryan and Megan Thompson *SD, 1338 Timber Glen, Wilmington, $259,900.

Paul E. and Patricia A. Hottinger *SD to Paul E. Hottinger, 1292 Oglesbee Rd., Union Township.

William W. Jr. and Shirley A. Creek to Michael and Cassandra Schmitz *SD, 72 David Dr., Washington Township, $238,000.

Tara Barr to Megan Nicole and Zachary Scott Diss *SD, 656 W. Main St., Blanchester, $262,500.

Betty J. Baker to Christopher J. and Kristen L. Baker *SD, 124 Branch St., Midland, $20,800.

Nancy L. Thompson 1/3 INT, Brian W. Scholler 1/3 INT and Mary Ann Cisco 1/3 INT to Nancy L. Thompson 1/3, Brian W. Scholer 1/3 INT and Stephanie R. Oberlin 1/3 INT, 115 F St., Washington Township, $39,000.

Darrell T. and Dorothy M. Wilson *SD to Darrell T. Wilson, Railroad Street.

Anthony B. Williams Trust 1/2, Beth L. Eillingwood, Lynn W. Cowan, Brooks W. James, and Dana L. Williams to Anthony B. Williams Trust 1/2 INT to WMSALL Farms LLC 1/2 INT, 6172 SR 22 3 and McClure Road, Richland Township, 2842 SR 22 3, 5556 SR 3, Union Township

Helen C. Middleton 50/100 INT, Brooke Allison Williams 13/100 INT, Beth Leah Ellingwood 12/100, Dana Love Williams 13/100, and Lynn Alicia William 12/100 INT to Anthony B. Williams Trust 1/2 INT to WMSALL Farms LLC 1/2 INT, 719 McCune Road, and Wilson Road, Union Township.

Connie S. Robbins to J. Schwartz Leasing LLC, 352 S. Mulberry St., $79,500.

Thomas K. and Lori D. Applegate to Thomas K. Applegate, 524 Oakridge Dr., Wilmington, $100,000.

WMSALL Farms Ohio General Partnership to WMSALL Farms LLC, McCoy Road, Green Township, SR 22 3, Richland Township, 4147 SR 22 3, Union Township, Denver Rd., Union Township.

Zachariah Allen Laudermilk and Kayla Reamer *SD to Zachariah Laudermilk, 7521 Brock Dr., Blanchester.

Michelle L. Duckworth and Linda L. Storer to Michelle Duckworth 3/4 INT and Tony Storer 1/4 INT, 272 W. Main St., Wilmington.

Megan S. Myers to Micah Kuhns and Rosita Eicher *SD, 318 Dakins Chapel Rd., Sabina, $219,900.

Misty Ferguson to Jevin Stodgel, 543 N SR 72, Richland Township, $180,000.

Larry L. and Sharon L. Cordey to Larry L. Cordrey, 251 Bethel Ln, Washington Township.

James M. II and Brittany L. Runk *SD to James M. Runk II, 10065 S. U.S. 68, Washington Township.

Carol Broadfoot to Trey Leforge and Tyler Neace, 2675 Gano Rd., Liberty Township, $135,000.

Stephen W. Green and Cynthia K. Brunsman to Thomas and Lori A. Socha, 5077 SR 380, Chester Township, $625,000.

Alogla Homes LLC to Rachel Stempko, 63 Cobble Stone Ln., Clarksville, $303,400.

Jane D., Granville Allen, and Robert Dewey to Granville Allen 1/4 INT, Robert Dewey 1/4 INT, Jane D. Gano 1/2 INT, Hiney Road, Liberty Township and 2309 Gano Rd, Liberty Township.

A.M. Wical Real Estate Management LLC to SSJ Rentals LLC, 650 Norman St., Wilmington, $150,000.

Paul Long to Envision Enterprises LLC, 6329 SR 380, Chester Township, $87,600.

Joseph Smithson to Cynthia Merriman, Joetta Smithson, and Loma Kisor, 4391 W. SR 350, Vernon Township.

Brenda Ferguson to Richard C. Ferguson and Shawnna L. Wharton, 1165 Orchard Rd., Union Township.

Josephine Drake to Lynne J. Spaeth, 10782 S SR 73, Green Township.

Lola M. Koehl to John and Nickie K. Webb *SD, 108 Waverly Way, Adams Township, $375,000.

Mary C. Hurless to Misty Ferguson, 163 Stockton Ave., Sabina, $44,000.

Jessica Turner to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, 315 E. Main St., Blanchester, $105,100.