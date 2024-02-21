BLUE ASH — Wilmington sophomore Preston Sholler was the final individual qualifier to the district tournament Tuesday with a 594 series.

The seven individuals to advance had scores of 692, 656, 654, 618, 612, 595, 594.

“Preston hadn’t bowled particularly well on the sectionals, district shot prior to (Tuesday),” WHS head coach Austin Smith said. “During our practice round at Crossgate we took a deep dive through his arsenal and came out with a game plan. It clearly worked as he did a good job executing his shots, while continually providing me with feedback, so to stay ahead of the transition.”

Wilmington senior Austin Oglesby had a 566 series and missed the cutoff to advance to the district.

Elder won the tournament with a pinfall count of 4,053. Lebanon was runnerup at 4,002. Goshen was sixth among the seven district qualifying teams with a total of 3,756.

New Richmond was eighth and Wilmington finished 13th. Western Brown was 14th.

Sholler’s advancement is one step from the state tournament and as a sophomore paints a bright picture for the future.

“He’s matured throughout the season between boards and the ears,” Smith said. “I’m excited for what this will do for him at districts and future years in our high school program.”

SUMMARY

Feb 20, 2024

Division I Sectional

@Crossgate Lanes

Landon Mellinger 164, 170, 197; Austin Oglesby 210, 206, 150; Preston Sholler 171, 213, 210; Gavynn Walls na, na, 152; Hayden Kelley na, 178, 159; 1 Sub 147, 115, na; 2 Sub 108, na, na (800, 882, 868) bakers 218, 145, 162, 170, 160, 122 (977)