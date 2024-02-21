BEAVERCREEK — The bowling season for Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton girls ended Tuesday at the Division II Southwest District Girls Bowling Championship at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Clinton-Massie was ninth in the team standings while Blanchester finished 21st.

East Clinton’s lone bowler, Lily Beers, had a 440 series.

Haley Hinkle of Clinton-Massie had a 520 series. The final individual bowler to advance finished with a 550 series.

Blanchester’s top bowler was Katelyn Toles with a 401.

SUMMARY

Feb 20, 2024

Division II District

Girls Bowling Championship

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

BHS: Alaina Dameron 114, 96, na; Lauren Kaehler 107, na, na; Nikita White na, 134, 113; Lily Roy 93, na, na; Katelyn Toles 122, 122, 157; Taylor Baker na, 162, 164; Myla Skates na, na, 103; Alayna Davenport 134, 132, 132 (570, 646, 669) bakers 122, 130, 119, 105, 93, 139 (708)

CM: Riley Blom 179, 135, 119; Keira Schafer 144, 133, na; Haley Hinkle 207, 171, 142; Ava Donero 123, 154, 152; Jacelyn Lawson 195, 135, 167 (848, 728, 671) bakers 132, 140, 165, 176, 135, 119 (867)

EC: Lily Beers 118, 139, 183