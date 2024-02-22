Thirty-one Blanchester High School students are headed to the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference after qualifying in their district event for the southern region of Southwest Ohio.

The state competition takes place on March 8-9 in Columbus with students competing in various business and marketing events. This is the second year of the program at Blanchester High School, which is offered in cooperation with Great Oaks.

The state qualifiers are:

First Place – District Champions

Devon Barr and Ray Tutt – Business Law & Ethics Team

Hailey Behymer – Retail Merchandising

Mary Chapin – Marketing Communications

Adrian Curley – Apparel & Accessories Marketing

Hailee Harris – Sports & Entertainment Marketing

Caleb Holley – Business Services Marketing

Evan Malott – Professional Selling

Rylie Taylor – Human Resources

Second Place – District Runner-Ups

Braz Byrom – Automotive Services Marketing

Casey Gilbert – Hotel & Lodging Marketing

Randy Eckman and Kendall Koch – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Peyton Jordan – Personal Financial Literacry

Ryan Maines and Katelynn Martin – Travel & Tourism Marketing Team

Madi Means and Haley Sawyer – Marketing Management Team

Seth Perkins – Financial Consulting

Tobi Tedrick – Human Resources

Macey Waldron – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism

Emma Williams – Apparel & Accessories Marketing

Third Place

Kaylee Coyle – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling

Eli Mcvay – Quick Serve Restaurant Management

Fourth Place

Audri Byrom and Tristen Malone – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team

Sebastion Lee – Business Services Marketing

Tyler Miller and Caleb Sears – Buying and Merchandising

Bryce Sipple – Innovation Plan

Fifth Place

Dreyden Dees and Braydyn Wiley – Hospitality Services Marketing Team

Sixth Place

Brendon Crothers – Restaurant Food Service Management

DECA is an international student organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, management, finance, and entrepreneurship. There are approximately 5,500 Ohio student members and over 185,000 members nationally.