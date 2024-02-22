Thirty-one Blanchester High School students are headed to the Ohio DECA Career Development Conference after qualifying in their district event for the southern region of Southwest Ohio.
The state competition takes place on March 8-9 in Columbus with students competing in various business and marketing events. This is the second year of the program at Blanchester High School, which is offered in cooperation with Great Oaks.
The state qualifiers are:
First Place – District Champions
Devon Barr and Ray Tutt – Business Law & Ethics Team
Hailey Behymer – Retail Merchandising
Mary Chapin – Marketing Communications
Adrian Curley – Apparel & Accessories Marketing
Hailee Harris – Sports & Entertainment Marketing
Caleb Holley – Business Services Marketing
Evan Malott – Professional Selling
Rylie Taylor – Human Resources
Second Place – District Runner-Ups
Braz Byrom – Automotive Services Marketing
Casey Gilbert – Hotel & Lodging Marketing
Randy Eckman and Kendall Koch – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event
Peyton Jordan – Personal Financial Literacry
Ryan Maines and Katelynn Martin – Travel & Tourism Marketing Team
Madi Means and Haley Sawyer – Marketing Management Team
Seth Perkins – Financial Consulting
Tobi Tedrick – Human Resources
Macey Waldron – Principles of Hospitality and Tourism
Emma Williams – Apparel & Accessories Marketing
Third Place
Kaylee Coyle – Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling
Eli Mcvay – Quick Serve Restaurant Management
Fourth Place
Audri Byrom and Tristen Malone – Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team
Sebastion Lee – Business Services Marketing
Tyler Miller and Caleb Sears – Buying and Merchandising
Bryce Sipple – Innovation Plan
Fifth Place
Dreyden Dees and Braydyn Wiley – Hospitality Services Marketing Team
Sixth Place
Brendon Crothers – Restaurant Food Service Management
DECA is an international student organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, management, finance, and entrepreneurship. There are approximately 5,500 Ohio student members and over 185,000 members nationally.