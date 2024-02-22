The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Lenten Luncheons to be held

The 2024 Lenten Luncheons will be held from Feb. 14 to March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilmington United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. The requested donation amount is $8. For carry-out or to check on availability of delivery, call 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen.

ECHS to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

East Clinton High School will present “Little Shop of Horrors” on Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington. Reserved tickets for the show may be purchased at the East Clinton High School office or at the door the night of the performance. Adults – $10 and Students – $8. Reserved box seats are also available. Tickets may also be purchased on-line at www.eastclinton.org. A service fee will be assessed for online purchases. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Please call Kristi Grover at (937) 584-2474 for handicapped seating tickets or information.

‘Still Standing for Ukraine’ fundraiser set

The public is invited to “Still Standing for Ukraine” on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m.-noon, Wilmington Municipal Building Community Room, 69 N. South St. — a fundraiser to support Merefa, Ukraine, Wilmington’s sister city.

‘Donkey Basketball’ coming to BMS

“Donkey Basketball” will be played on Friday, March 1 at the Blanchester Middle School gymnasium. Prior to the game, dinner is available at 6 p.m. followed by the game’s tip-off at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under can get in for free. Presale tickets are $10 at BDK Feed & Supply. Tickets purchased on March 1 are $11. All proceeds will benefit the Blanchester FFA Alumni Scholarship Program.

Soup & chili luncheon to benefit homeless shelter

The annual soup & chili luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter will be held on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch includes homemade soups, chili, dessert and drink. The cost is any donation. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.