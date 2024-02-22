The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce has announced its upcoming “Eat. Meet. Repeat: Chamber Connections Mixer” on Thursday, Feb. 29.

This new quarterly mixer brings together local businesses, professionals, and community members for an informal evening of networking, collaboration, and relationship-building, according to a news release.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the General Denver Hotel, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington. Appetizers and drink specials will be provided, as well as opportunities to win door prizes throughout the evening.

“We believe in the power of connections and collaboration. Our Chamber Connections Mixer provides a platform for businesses to come together, share ideas, and create meaningful relationships,” said Kaitlin Armstrong, assistant director of the Chamber.

Attendance is open to all local businesses and organizations, current and prospective Chamber members, and any individuals interested in expanding their professional network.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your connections within the community,” said Dessie Rogers, Chamber executive director.

RSVPs are encouraged by Tuesday, Feb. 27 by contacting the Chamber at [email protected] or 937-382-2737 (call/text).