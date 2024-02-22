CLARKSVILLE — The Clinton-Massie Local School District’s Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday night at the middle school saw an inspiring showcase of student-led initiatives and innovative educational approaches aimed at enhancing student experiences and preparing them for the future.

Under administrative reports, high school principal Aaron Seewer and high school assistant principal Rachel Cornett highlighted the school’s commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for students. Seewer emphasized the school’s competitive spirit, saying, “We like to be the best at everything, whether that’s academics, arts, athletics, student experiences, or future planning.”

Seewer shared that last year the district embarked on a journey to remain at the forefront of innovative education by joining the High School Redesign Project. Collaborating with the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce and Johns Hopkins University through Cohort 3, Clinton-Massie High School aims to revolutionize the traditional high school landscape, according to officials.

The project, initiated in August with several meetings, focuses on re-imagining the high school experience to better meet the needs of today’s students and prepare them for the future. Seewer noted the need to modify schedules and educational approaches to adapt to the rapidly evolving world.

Eight senior students who completed a leadership course and served as leaders and tour guides during the redesign day hosted at their school were present at the board meeting. They shared insights gained from networking experiences with other schools facing similar challenges.

During the meeting, the students shared their diverse experiences and contributions to the school and community.

Justin Beekman and Emma Collins discussed their involvement in the Leadership Class’s Awareness Project. Mia McCarty elaborated on her participation in the Awareness Project, focusing on mentorship. Tess Pringnitz highlighted her work with the YMCA as an elementary aide, emphasizing leadership. Morgan Riggers shared insights from her participation in the Anthony Munoz Conference, where she engaged in elementary mentorship. Tayten McCoy spoke about his involvement in the Community & 13 Year Club, and accounting classes and Business Professionals of America, showcasing his commitment to community service and professional development. Brighton Rodman and Miles Theetge detailed their roles in managing the Food/Clothes Pantry, Golf Room, and Baseball Room, demonstrating their dedication to service through Project Trust.

Seewer also highlighted the importance of the Leadership Class, a semester-long course aimed at cultivating leadership skills among students. “Continuing to offer this as a recurring opportunity for our kids I think grows and builds more leaders in the future,” Seewer remarked.

Seewer commended the students for their outstanding representation of the school and community during the Redesign Day on Feb. 12. “They did an outstanding job of representing us, our school, and our community,” he said.

Cornett also highlighted additional leadership opportunities offered at Clinton-Massie High School, including a recent visit to the West Point Society of Greater Cincinnati Leadership Conference. Two juniors, Addie Gibson and Cale Wilson, had the privilege of attending this event on Feb. 2 to network with others and refine their leadership skills.

Cornett emphasized the significance of this opportunity, noting, “There’s a lot of large public-private Cincinnati area schools that attend, so it’s great that we get to attend there as well.”

During the event, students and faculty were divided into groups, providing participants with a valuable networking experience. Cornett expressed appreciation for the chance to interact with individuals from different schools, emphasizing the event’s role in fostering connections and broadening perspectives.