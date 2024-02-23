The OSU Clinton County Extension office and the Clinton County Master Gardener volunteers will be hosting the first annual Master Gardener banquet. Come join us to learn about plant diversity, pollinators, and pest management from OSU extension professionals.

Presentation abstract: Protecting plant pollinators is commonly viewed as just an insecticide issue. However, how does the abundance of flowering plants translate into fewer plant pests? How do pollinators themselves play a critical role in the reduced need for insecticides?

Pest management and plant pollinators are two sides of the same coin in urban landscape ecosystems. This presentation reveals the multi-layered connections between pollen, nectar, and a parade of unsung insect heroes that can keep pests in check in the gardens of the future.

A spaghetti dinner will be provided before the program, and door prizes will be raffled off afterwards.

Speakers:

Joe Boggs – assistant professor, Ohio State University Extension, Hamilton County, Associated Faculty, OSU Department of Entomology.

Brooks Warner – Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator Clinton County.

Date: March 20

Time: 5 p.m-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person

Location: Clinton County Annex Building Community Room, 111 S. Nelson Ave, Wilmington

Please register by March 15. Call 937-382-0901 and mail your check payable to Clinton County Master Gardeners.

Mailing address: OSU Extension Clinton County, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 2, Wilmington, OH 45177