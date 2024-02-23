MIDLAND — The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating a fire that occurred at a county official’s house.

Andy Ellinger, senior public information officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce, confirmed they were investigating a fire that occurred at the 1700 block of State Route 28 E in Midland/Washington Township, the home of the clerk of courts Cindy Bailey.

The fire occurred on Feb. 14.

Ellinger advised the incident is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau and is ongoing.

“Investigators have not determined a cause but have ruled out any suspicious activity. Investigators don’t have any further details to share yet,” Ellinger said.

The extent of the damage was not officially shared.

The Wilmington New Journal reached out to Wilmington Fire Chief Andy Mason for comment, but he was unavailable. The News Journal also reached out to the fire department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office for an initial report of the fire.

