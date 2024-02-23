WILMINGTON, OHIO – Defects related to title work, service on parties, and other jurisdictional defects were discovered in delinquent real estate tax foreclosure cases brought between 2020 and 2023 with most affected properties having been transferred to the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank), according to a news release from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

These defects were discovered following a quality control review and internal audit of delinquent real estate tax foreclosure cases brought by the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney on behalf of the Clinton County Treasurer and of delinquent tax deed in lieu of foreclosure property transfers.

The individual who handled these cases is no longer an employee of the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, the release states.

“Through a collaborative effort among the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Clinton County Board of County Commissioners, Clinton County Treasurer, Clinton County Auditor, and Land Bank, affected properties have been identified, and action is being taken to remedy any deficiencies while also implementing safeguards to protect against similar future occurrences,” the release states. “The Land Bank and Clinton County stands by and warrants title to all property it has conveyed and will be contacting any affected property owners. The County and Land Bank have also contacted the Ohio Land Bank Association and the Ohio Auditor of State and are working with them to improve internal processes and diligently ensure that all outstanding issues are fully documented and remedied.”

When asked by the News Journal for a copy of the quality control review and internal audit of the cases, David E.S. Milender, chief deputy prosecuting attorney – civil division, emailed, “At this time I cannot share details about specific cases that are part of the audit and review aside from what is in the statement that was provided.”

The news release also states: “Clinton County is appreciative of the patience and professionalism of its staff and community partners who have assisted with this review and who continue to support the mission of the Land Bank and Clinton County in improving the quality of our community. Additional questions or concerns about this matter should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.”