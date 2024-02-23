Wilmington College junior Domenic Farley was given honorable mention All-Ohio Athletic Conference in a vote of league coaches.

This is the first time that Farley has been named All-OAC during his Quakers career.

Farley played in 24 of the Quakers 25 games this season and started 23. He was seventh in the OAC in assists with 80. He led the Quakers with 257 points and 87 defensive rebounds. He was third on the team with 24 steals. He also grabbed 98 total rebounds, 11 offensive rebounds, and blocked eight shots.

Farley had a season high 24 points and season-best 8 rebounds at the University of Mount Union Dec. 2. He dished out eight assists in a pair of games at Wittenberg on Nov. 14 and at Fred Raizk Arena on Dec. 9 against Marietta.

Other highlights of the season for Farley included hitting a game-winning buzzer beater in overtime against Baldwin Wallace on Feb. 10 and being named OAC Player of the Week on Dec. 4 for the first time in his career.