WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team scored the first goal of the game this afternoon in their Quaker Bowl matchup with Earlham College but would be held scoreless for the remainder of the contest in a 5-1 loss.

This loss drops them to 1-3 overall this season.

With a man up opportunity after an illegal body check by Earlham, the Quakers took advantage. In the middle of the field, sophomore Jayden Kruse found sophomore Nick Roca. Roca then went low to the ground to avoid his defender before sending a strike to the net, beating the keeper to his left for WC’s only goal of the match.

Elijah Loux tied for the game-high with six ground balls. Colin Mclaughlin caused a game-high four turnovers. Peyton Thompson made eight saves in goal for the Quakers.

Wilmington returns to the road for a game in Louisville against Spalding University 5 p.m. Wednesday.