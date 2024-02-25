Girls wrestling held the Pre-Regional tournaments throughout the area and Clinton County has 13 wrestlers going to the Region I tournament March 3 at Harrison High School.

The top four wrestlers in each Pre-Regional are eligible to advance to the Region 1 tournament. Wilmington has seven, Clinton-Massie three, East Clinton two and Blanchester one continuing their seasons.

At the Pre-Regional Tournament at Hamilton High School, Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey pinned DeeLyla Grantham of New Richmond in 1:50 to win the 120-pound weight class.

Ramsey, who was a state qualifier a season ago, is now 33-4 on the year.

Clinton-Massie’s Heaven Warner (9-14) and Abigail Crouse (19-17) were both fourth place finishers — Warner at 115 pounds and Crouse at 130 pounds.

At the Pre-Regional Tournament at Western Brown High School, Blanchester and East Clinton participated. Neither team had a Pre-Regional champion but both schools advanced wrestlers to the Region 1 event.

Blanchester’s Laylla Sears (17-5) was third at 100 pounds, pinning Abby Herren of Williamsburg in 2:36 in the consolation final.

Carly Bazaldua (12-22) of EC pinned Kendall Dexter of Lakota East in 4:01 at 105 pounds to finish third. Ryleigh Burns ((3-22) finished fourth at 130 pounds.

At the Pre-Regional at Greeneview, Wilmington advanced seven wrestlers with two finishing as weight class runnersup.

Mia Skinner (32-8) was the runnerup at 105 pounds, falling in the title match to Maycee Adams of Eaton by pinfall 1:27.

Grace Keith (31-5) was second at 235 pounds. She was pinned in 3:06 by Sycamore’s Agam Lahyani in the final match.

Samantha Vaughn (14-16) was runnerup at 140 pounds, dropping the title match in 41 seconds to No. 1 seed Rita Carey of Brookville.

Ashton Lambke (4-8) was fourth at 110 pounds. Kennedy Goings (16-15) was third at 120 pounds, winning the consolation final by forfeit. Morgan Dumford (5-6) was third at 170 pounds. Larkyn Groves (11-14) finished fifth at 100 pounds.