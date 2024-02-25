Clinton County had five of the top eight positions in the All-SBAAC bowling honors.

Coaches of the year were Joe Gigandet (Wilmington girls), Tyler Hayslip (Clinton-Massie boys) and Dale Wallace Jr. (East Clinton boys).

Bowlers of the year were Kylie Fisher (WHS girls) and Brandon Moritz (CM boys).

Fisher was the only girl to average better than 200 for the season and finished with a 204 average and her third straight bowler of the year honor.

Clinton-Massie had four of the top five averages in the boys bowling statistics but Moritz topped the field with a 220 per game average. He is the third straight Falcon to win bowler of the year honors following Gavan Hunter (2023) and Tyler Keck (2022).

All-league teams for boys and girls in the National and American Division were:

American Boys: 1st Team-Moritz, Mason Keck, Sam Massie, Wyatt Smith (CM); Austin Oglesby (WHS); Derrick Klinker (NR); Charlie Huhn (Batavia). 2nd Team-Landon Mellinger (WHS)

National Boys: 1st Team-Austin Alloy, Preston Behr, Ricky Kempke, Lukas Runk (EC); Jarod Daniels (BHS); Jordan Hutchinson (Geo); Jhace Pryer (BT, National Bowler of Year). 2nd Team-Dane Skates (BHS).

American Girls: 1st Team-Fisher, Kiley Comberger, Mackenzie Pyle, Izzy Rhoads (WHS); Lily Holder (WB); Jacelyn Lawson (CM); Ariana Machuca (Batavia). 2nd Team-No locals

National Girls: 1st Team-Katelyn Toles (BHS); Shelby Bergfield (Wbg); Kimberly Lighthall (CNE); Kaylee Randolph (BT); Melanie Liming, Heather King, Carolyn Edmisten, National Bowler of Year (Geo); 2nd Team-Lainey Dameron (BHS)