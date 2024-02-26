The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

‘Donkey Basketball’ coming to BMS

“Donkey Basketball” will be played on Friday, March 1 at the Blanchester Middle School gymnasium. Prior to the game, dinner is available at 6 p.m. followed by the game’s tip-off at 7 p.m. Children 5 and under can get in for free. Presale tickets are $10 at BDK Feed & Supply. Tickets purchased on March 1 are $11. All proceeds will benefit the Blanchester FFA Alumni Scholarship Program.

Soup & chili luncheon to benefit homeless shelter

The annual soup & chili luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter will be held on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch includes homemade soups, chili, dessert and drink. The cost is any donation. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.

Republican Women to host chili cook-off

The Clinton County Republican Women will be hosting their annual chili cook-off fundraiser on Monday, March 11 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building Community Room. Proceeds will be used for the Lois Allen Scholarship awards for Clinton County high school students.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.