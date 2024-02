The 2023 annual financial report for the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District is now available for inspection by appointment at the firehouse.

Richard King is chairman of the board, Sherman Smith is vice chairman and Sarah Lee is board member. Elizabeth Hadley is fiscal officer and Ron Stryker is fire chief.

The Fire District Board will hold regular meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 7211 N. State Route 134, Wilmington.