Erin Camery, of the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets on Tuesdays at noon in the Clinton Memorial Hospital Conference Center about her organization.

Camery said this organization is not the same as the City Sanitation Department.

Her organization is county-wide. There are six recycling drop-off locations located in Wilmington, Blanchester, New Vienna, Port William and Sabina.

– Recycling does reduce about 50% of household yearly average waste.

– Text “Recycle” to 69310 for reminders for the recycling events that take place six times a year in Clinton County.