WILMINGTON — A Yonkers, New York man has been charged in the U.S. Southern District Court of Ohio for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a child and video recording the abuse.

According to a release from Interim Wilmington Police Chief Bob Wilson, Noah Knight (also known as Noah Matos), 30, faces federal charges after “initiating contact with an 11-year-old girl through the social media platform Snapchat and traveling to Wilmington to engage in sexual acts with the minor.”

The charging documents, according to Wilson, indicate that Knight engaged in “repeated sexual abuse of the child and produced video recordings of these heinous acts.” Knight will be extradited from New York to the Southern District of Ohio to face his charges.

According to court documents, Knight has been charged with child pornography production-aggravated child abuse.

Knight was arrested on Thursday following a “coordinated operation between Homeland Security Investigations New York and Detroit, which resulted in the execution of a federal search and arrest warrant in Yonkers,” the release states.

Wilson detailed that the suspect had “sexual encounters with the victim” on multiple occasions and took her to places like the Wilmington Cinemas and Walmart. Evidence of these visits was corroborated by transactions on Knight’s CashApp account, the release indicates.

“The diligence and coordination of efforts by our law enforcement officers, particularly Wilmington Police Department Detective Codey Juillerat and his team, have been instrumental in the swift apprehension of the suspect,” Wilson said. “Their outstanding work reflects our unfaltering resolve to safeguard our children and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The Wilmington Police Department urges the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The department is “committed to working tirelessly to maintain the safety and integrity of the community,” the release states.

