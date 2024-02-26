CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Farmers’ Market and Energize Clinton County recently announced new managers for the 2024 season of the Farmers’ Market.

Elise Snarr will serve as the market manager, according to a news release.

Snarr is “a Wilmington College junior studying Resource Conservation and Regenerative Agriculture and familiar face at the Market having also worked previously with our local vendors,” the release states.

Lora Graziani will serve as the assistant manager. According to the release, Graziani works for Madeira City Schools and moved to the Martinsville area in 2019. She lives on a farmstead where she enjoys gardening along with raising goats, chickens and ducks.

The two take on these roles following the retirement of Sally Buchanan, who served as manager for seven years. Buchanan will continue to serve as a consultant to the market.

“The Clinton County Farmers’ Market has been bringing locally sourced food to our community for the past quarter century. I am pleased to help carry on the tradition, and I look forward to serving my community with the help of our wonderful vendors,” Snarr told the News Journal.

The market will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Information on the market is available at clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com and donations can be made online at energizecc.com

The Farmers Market will begin May 11 and be held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the Clinton County Courthouse square.

