WILMINGTON — At the Monday Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, the commissioners had a discussion with Bob Fudge, who is running for State Representative of District 71. Fudge, who is on the March 19 Republican primary ballot, took the opportunity to introduce himself and share his vision.

Fudge began by expressing his gratitude, saying, “Thank you, and I’ve talked to all of you before, so I appreciate you having me in an official capacity.” He highlighted his extensive experience in public service, mentioning his tenure as the former mayor of Cedarville and his involvement in various boards in Greene County. Fudge emphasized his understanding of government regulations and daily operations, saying, “I kind of know what you do from a government regulation and daily work perspective.”

He outlined his primary focus if elected, saying, “My key when I get to Columbus is going to be representing you and your interests in Columbus.” Fudge emphasized the importance of collaboration and communication between counties, saying, “It’s less important what my vision is and what’s most important is what your vision is for what Clinton County needs in Columbus.”

Fudge discussed his plans for smart economic development, emphasizing the need for coordinated planning across the district. He mentioned his efforts to establish a regional planning commission and integrate economic development directors from different counties. Fudge emphasized the importance of open communication, proposing potential semi-annual meetings to facilitate discussions among stakeholders.

Regarding the issue of homelessness, Fudge highlighted the importance of collaboration and defining clear goals. He expressed his intention to organize a forum bringing together various entities to address the issue collectively.

Commissioner Kerry Steed posed questions to Fudge regarding the unique attributes of each county within the district. Fudge acknowledged Clinton County’s industrial presence, exemplified by entities like R&L Trucking and the Wilmington Air Park, as well as its rich agricultural heritage.

He emphasized the economic challenges faced by small towns such as Sabina, New Vienna, and Blanchester, noting, “These small towns have unique personalities, but each of them are struggling. I see a lot of poverty, so that is similar to the southeastern part of Greene County, but it’s a bigger issue.”

Fudge further elaborated on the economic landscape, comparing and contrasting Clinton County with Greene and Clark counties. He highlighted the industrial growth in Clark County and the economic struggles and opportunities unique to each county within the district.

Regarding the issue of solar energy, Fudge acknowledged the complexities of balancing individual property rights with the collective good.

“That’s a tough question. I understand individual property owners’ rights. Property rights are kind of what this country was founded on,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of local input and decision-making in determining the suitability of solar projects within townships. “If people in a certain township think that solar panels are a way to go and the majority of those homeowners and property owners in that specific township agree that that is the way to go, then I can see the argument for that to happen. I mean it’s tough, the balance between the individual property owner and the collective good if you will, or collective agreement is a challenge,” Fudge added.

President commissioner Mike McCarty raised concerns about infrastructure funding distribution, urging Fudge to advocate for equitable distribution of resources. McCarty emphasized the importance of ensuring that Clinton County receives its fair share of funding, especially in areas like broadband infrastructure.

“We’re really wanting somebody who is representing us to remember that there’s been some infrastructure revenue that’s been distributed. And to us, it seems it’s been distributed in an inequitable manner,” McCarty expressed.

He stressed the significance of advocating for fair allocation of funds, particularly in areas like broadband access. In response, Fudge assured the commissioners of his commitment to representing their interests and fighting for fair allocation of funds.

“If I had been in the legislature when they distributed those infrastructure funds, we would have got those funds because I would have been up there fighting,” Fudge said.

In other news, Clinton County administrators are excited to invite the community to the grand opening of their new location and an open house at the Clinton County Administration Campus, located at 1850 Davids Drive, on March 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Steed expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion, saying, “With the grand opening of the new Clinton County Administrative Campus, we are ushering in a new era of accessibility, service, and efficiency for our residents to do business with the county. Not to mention, it looks great, too!”