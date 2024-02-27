The Clinton County Literacy Foundation is gearing up for its inaugural Read Across Clinton County event, aimed at promoting literacy and a love for reading within the community.

Scheduled to coincide with Read Across America Week, which begins on March 2, the Read Across Clinton County initiative will span two weeks to accommodate the busy schedules of community members. The primary focus of the event is to distribute free books to children and adults throughout Clinton County, fostering a culture of reading and learning.

Participants in the event, which runs from March 2 to March 16, will have the opportunity to visit local businesses, which will serve as stops on a reading passport journey. At each stop, individuals can receive free books and fill up their passports with stickers, creating an engaging and interactive experience for readers of all ages. At the end of the two-week span, for every eight passport stops that the participant visits, they are entered into a drawing that will include local prizes, with the grand prize being a fire tablet.

Currently, there over 40 stops spread across Clinton County where community members can collect books and passport stickers.

Additionally, the Literacy Foundation is seeking donations for prizes to incentivize participation. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to contribute items to support the event and to help spread the love of literature to all ages in Clinton County.

As the Literacy Foundation is a 501c3 organization and operates solely on donations, community members have various opportunities to get involved and support the Read Across Clinton County initiative. These include, organizing book donation drives, encouraging employee participation, and making tax-deductible monetary donations to bolster the foundation’s efforts.

The Clinton County Literacy Foundation hopes to engage the entire community in spreading the love of reading and looks forward to bringing people together to celebrate the joy of literature. To participate or learn more about the event, interested individuals and businesses are encouraged to reach out to the foundation via email at [email protected].