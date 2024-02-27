Dear fellow citizens,

I’d like to let you know about the best-kept secret in Blanchester, Ohio: namely the Blanchester Movie Theater at 115 E. Main Street. The movies are first run, the ticket prices are less than the big-box theatres in Wilmington and Goshen. (Why drive all the way there)?

And the young kids who work at the show are friendly, courteous, and helpful as can be, as is their mother, the co-owner. This past weekend, I saw a super-cute movie. How many people were in attendance other than me? Only four!

C’mon now, we can do better than that!

Pete Kieffer

Blanchester