WILMINGTON — The latest forecast from the Wilmington National Weather Service (NWS) has raised concerns for severe weather tonight, with multiple waves of storms expected to sweep through the area.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant as the threat window spans from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Stay weather aware and keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts and any watches and warnings that may be issued,” advises Brandon Peloquin, warning coordination meteorologist at NWS. “With severe thunderstorms expected tonight, make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings that may be issued during the night. At least one way should be able to wake you up so you can ensure that you and your family are in your safe place should warnings be issued.”

According to NWS latest reports, the severity of tonight’s storms has increased, heightening the risk of severe weather events. Large hail, damaging winds, and even the possibility of tornadoes are on the horizon, with a strong tornado not being ruled out. Additionally, wind gusts of around 40 mph will be possible on Wednesday.

In addition to these threats, there is also the potential for flash flooding, particularly if thunderstorms affect the same areas repeatedly throughout the night.

Thunderstorms are forecasted to develop this evening and persist overnight, creating a prolonged period of unsettled weather for the region.

In light of these developments, the NWS is urging residents to remain weather aware and stay informed about changing conditions. It is essential to have a plan in place in case severe weather strikes, including knowing where to seek shelter and how to stay safe during hazardous conditions. Local authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions, such as securing loose outdoor items and preparing emergency kits with essential supplies.

For weather updates, visit the US National Weather Service Wilmington OH Facebook page or their website at weather.gov.