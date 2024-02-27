Seven honorees have been selected for the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County, recognizing women who have enriched the lives of, and had a lasting impact on, their fellow Clinton County residents.

The Class of 2024 includes Rita Butcher, Cherie Dixon, Kathy Gephart, Barbara Hameister, Karen Long, Tari Mabry, and Marsha Snyder.

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in March. The 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County Recognition Banquet is set for Saturday, April 6 at the Roberts Centre, near Wilmington. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. and the luncheon will start promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College.

Outstanding Women of Clinton County began its annual recognition luncheon in 2000, to recognize women who have made important economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian contributions to their communities. Honorees receive a certificate, flowers, and a medallion on a pink ribbon – traditions which continue today.

The Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee also award four scholarships – one each to students in Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington High School districts.

This year’s scholarship winners are Aubrey Stevens, McKenzie Wahsum, Molly Seabaugh, and Mercy Persing.

Tickets for the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County are $35 (cash or check payable to Clinton County Foundation). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington. Credit card payments are $36, and can be made online at https://ccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1466. If your business would like to support the banquet, reach out to [email protected].

Ticket reservations are available March 1 to March 25.

The scholarship program of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County began in 2009, with a single $1,000 winner in the county. She is now a very caring occupational therapist in Columbus, and has established in a successful career.

By the time the graduating class of 2010 came along, donors combined to support four scholarships – one at each of the local high schools. To date, the generous support of donors has encouraged 57 women with nearly $80,000 of tuition support. All scholarships are paid directly to the institution of choice by the Clinton County Foundation. Scholarship donations may be made anytime via People’s Bank, payable to the Clinton County Foundation with OWCC in the memo line.

The process of collecting applications has also progressed from the typewriter days of searching for paper applications, to the online portal opportunities now provided by the Clinton County Foundation. They received 34 applications this year, from 34 very capable young women. Athletes, artists, scholars, musicians, and dreamers shared their service stories and made selection very difficult.

Outstanding Women of Clinton County scholarships are awarded to a student or resident of each of the four local school districts and emphasize service and volunteerism, combined with academic rigor. Home schooled or private school students are eligible to apply in their residential district.

Mercy Persing – Wilmington

Mercy Persing is homeschooled within the Wilmington school district. She has spent the past two years taking classes at Cedarville University through the College Credit Plus program. She plans to return to Cedarville in the fall, and is on pace to complete her Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design in two additional years.

Her resume includes Christian service through Voice of the Martyrs, Sugartree Ministries, and at her local church by organizing baby showers and volunteering with childcare. Mercy has entered many oratorical competitions with the National Christian Forensics and Communication Association in Impromptu and Team Policy Debate. Her debate partner was adopted from Africa, and truly introduced her to culture and interests very different from her own.

As the second oldest of seven children, Mercy has well developed leadership skills. [I wonder if she patterns after Lucy from Peanuts? “I’m not bossy, I have leadership skills!”] She participates in Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative, plays team volleyball, and excels at group projects on campus.

Mercy is the daughter of Joe and Michelle Persing of Martinsville, and the granddaughter of 2011 Outstanding Woman – Belinda Cook.

Molly Seabaugh – East Clinton

As a multi-sport athlete and runner, Molly Seabaugh understands the relationship between diet and exercise, and looks to pursue a career in dietetics at one of a short list of universities around Ohio. This Spring, Molly will earn her Associates Degree, along with her high school diploma, after two years of College Credit Plus training locally. As a scholar athlete, she holds school records in multiple distance races at East Clinton, and represented the county well at the Division III Regional track meet last Spring.

One look at her resume and you see her drive, stamina, and endurance. As Yearbook Editor, Student Council leader, National Honor Society President, Cross Country Captain, and Track Captain, Molly leads by example.

Her service activities also center around youth development. Through New Life Clinic and Operation Christmas Child, she contributes to healthy beginnings for young children. Through swim lessons at the Sabina pool and youth basketball at her local church, she encourages healthy exercise. Anyone with that level of activity, clearly understands the importance of maintaining a healthy diet. She strives to help others discover the true power of food in leading healthier lives.

Molly is the daughter of Jeremy and Jen Seabaugh of Sabina.

Aubrey Stevens – Blanchester

Upon graduation from Blanchester, Aubrey plans to pursue nursing at either Ohio State or Northern Kentucky University with the ultimate goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Her resume touts many examples of nurturing child development.

The Backpack Club is an after-school tutoring center for elementary children at a local church, where Aubrey supports first graders. Aubrey describes supporting a group of limited English proficiency students communicate through the use of Google Translate, in a different tutoring setting. Imagine trying to learn math or science in a foreign language. What resourceful support she provided! Through National Honor Society, she had the opportunity to “help Santa” reply to many of his seasonal letters.

As a multi-sport athlete, she adds cheerleading to track and cross county for year-round engagement. Aubrey has also participated in college course work at Southern State, and was recognized by the College Board as a National Rural and Small Town Scholar for her academic success. Somehow, she finds time to work part-time at LaRosa’s.

Aubrey is the daughter of Marcus and Tobi Stevens of Blanchester.

McKenzie Wahsum – Clinton-Massie

As the center snare drummer for the Marching Falcons, McKenzie Wahsum sets the tempo for Marching Band and Winter Drumline. She coaches musicians on the finer points of marching, rhythm, and performance to lead to group success. Teamwork and coordination are critical for a successful rhythm section.

As anyone involved in band knows, all participants become excellent fundraisers. McKenzie has assisted with the Santa Drive Through, concession stands, and Christmas in the Country at Clinton Massie. Her list of activities also includes Yearbook Club, Pep Band, Theater, and Falconettes.

Through National Honor Society, she has supported local blood drives. She is also an accomplished artist who has received the Ohio Governors Youth Art Exhibition award twice.

McKenzie plans to pursue pharmacy, and has narrowed her list of schools to Miami, Ohio, Ohio State, and Cincinnati. Ultimately, she wants to be a full-time pharmacist, in a hospital or lab setting. She has also utilized the College Credit Plus program to earn more than 36 credit hours.

McKenzie is the daughter of Joe and BJ Wahsum of Clarksville.