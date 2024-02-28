BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

The below list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, traffic stops, etc.

Officers handled over 270 calls for service between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31. Some of the calls included:

A vehicle stop was attempted in the 100 block of South Broadway Street for suspected drug activity and a traffic violation, however, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the pursuit was discontinued.

A domestic violence was reported in the 5000 block of Oak Grove Avenue; a 35-year-old Blanchester man was arrested and jailed for domestic violence and child endangering.

An officer was called to the 600 block of South Broadway Street for the report of a person being on the property that was told to previously not be there.

A report of a possible violation of a protection order was reported in the 5000 block of Oak Grove Avenue.

A 23-year-old Blanchester man was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence in the 500 block of North Broadway Street.

Officers responded to the 600 block of South Broadway Street for the report of a suicide. This matter is still being investigated.

A report of students sending inappropriate messages via text messages and social media was made.

A report of theft was made in the 200 block of West Fancy Street. Four individuals were listed as suspects.

A theft of a credit card was reported in the 100 block of West Burroughs Street. This matter is still under investigation.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of Cherry Street, where an unknown male was attempting to get inside a company vehicle. Officers located a man in the truck; it was reported that the man drove the truck to a neighboring parking lot. A 56-year-old Blanchester man was arrested for criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and was jailed at the Clinton County Jail.

An officer responded to the 7500 block of Brock Drive for a welfare check. The officer located a 34-year-old man that stated that he did want to kill or harm himself earlier in the day, and was in possession of firearms. The male was transported to a local hospital for an involuntary emergency hospitalization.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Supinger Street.

A Blanchester woman was arrested on a warrant for aggravated menacing; she resisted her arrest and was subsequently charged with resisting arrest.

A report of threats being made over the phone was reported in the 800 block of East Center Street. The suspect was listed as a Cincinnati man, and an officer spoke to him and advised him to not contact the facility.

An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the vehicle parked and occupants exited the vehicle. Suspected narcotics were observed in plain view, and the vehicle was towed. A 26-year-old and 36-year-old are listed as suspects.

A report of child endangering and/or neglect was reported; this matter is being jointly investigated with Clinton County Children Services.

An officer took emergency custody of a juvenile in the 700 block of South Broadway Street after being requested as a peacekeeper. Clinton County Children Services is investigating.

An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of West Main Street after a male threatened employees after being denied free food. The caller did not wish to cooperate any further.

A theft by an employee was reported in the 600 block of Cherry Street. The matter was investigated and presented to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

A dog running loose was reported in the 800 block of East Center Street. The dog was located, and acted aggressively towards the responding officer. Upon getting control of the dog, the owner was cited.

A barking dog was reported in the 200 block of West Center Street. Officers had been called to this area seven prior times in the three months prior for the dog barking. The dog owner was cited for barking dog.

A report was taken for individuals selling marijuana products. The matter is still under investigation.

A violation of a protection order was reported in the 600 block of South Broadway Street.