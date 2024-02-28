The City of Wilmington announced that Sugar Grove Cemetery will be conducting its annual spring clean-up beginning in March.

While flower arrangements and other grave decorations are a popular way to honor friends and family that have passed, those items can become weathered and worn, according to a news release. Staff will be removing and disposing of holiday-themed decorations, including the evergreen wreaths that were placed on veterans’ graves at the wreath-laying ceremony on Dec. 16.

Other non-holiday specific decorations will not be removed unless they have been blown from the headstone and staff cannot make reasonable assumptions as to where they belong. Individuals are always encouraged to label their items with contact information and the deceased’s grave information to ensure that blown items can be returned to their proper location.

If you have any holiday decorations you wish to save, please remove them from the cemetery grounds by Friday, March 15.

The spring cleanup enhances the cemetery’s appearance and prepares Sugar Grove for the summer mowing season, according to the release.

The City of Wilmington appreciates the public’s assistance as it continually works to beautify Sugar Grove Cemetery. If you have questions regarding the spring clean-up schedule or the grave decorating policies, please contact the Sugar Grove Cemetery Office at (937) 382-6509.