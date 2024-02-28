The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 12 and Feb. 23:

• Kyle Huston, 31, of Martinsville, two counts of driving under suspension, fictitious registration, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $600, assessed $340 court costs. Huston must take part in supervised probation and 120 hours of community service. An additional charge of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and a second fictitious registration charge were dismissed.

• Joshem Rodriguez, 33, of Wilmington, driving under 12-point suspension, theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (280 days suspended), fined $400, assessed $510 court costs. Rodriguez must take part in four years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the theft location, and pay $198 in restitution.

• Stephanie Smith, 44, of Midland, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (358 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $340 court cost. Smith must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, pay $94 in restitution, and take part in 45 days of house arrest with an electric monitoring device.

• David Norman, 61, of Lebanon, assault, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 210 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Norman must take

• Katelynn Parker, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-suspension, trespassing, sentenced to 210 days in jail, license suspended from Feb. 12, 2024-July 11, 2024, fined $300, assessed $340 court costs. Parker must take part in supervised probation.

• Christopher Kier, 34, of Mt. Orab, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Kier must take part in supervised probation.

• Christopher Miller, 36, of Martinsville, no operator’s license, going 68 in a 55 mph speed zone, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Miller must take part in supervised probation. An O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Hiwantha Baker, 50, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Baker must take part in supervised probation. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Sean Luskin, 28, of Cincinnati, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Luskin must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Robert Foor, 58, of Jeffersonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Foor must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and pay $4,504.10 in restitution. ALS vacated. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Lori Taylor, 57, of Sabina, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to control sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $530, assessed $340 court costs. The control offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Taylor must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, two years of non-reporting probation, and alcohol/drug assessment. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Three additional violations were dismissed.

• Angelia Allen, 44, of Blanchester, littering, trespassing, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Allen must take part in supervised probation, perform 120 hours of community service, and have no contact with the victims.

• Rodney Allen, 43, of Blanchester, littering, trespassing, littering, trespassing, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Allen must take part in supervised probation, perform 120 hours of community service, and have no contact with the victims.

• Clara Schreiner of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a child endangerment charge. Schreiner must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and get an assessment regarding mental health, alcohol and drugs.

• Brittany Ingles, 31, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $75, assessed $340 court costs. The conduct charge was amended from a resisting arrest charge Ingles must take part in one year of non-reporting probation.

• Danton Docter, 20, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $5, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Docter must take part in one year of non-reporting probation.

• Leduan Fernandez, 26, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. Fernandez must take part in supervised probation, complete 16 hours of community service, and have non contact with the incident location.

