The Clinton Streamkeepers have announced funding is available for projects that improve water quality in the Little Miami River and its tributaries in Clinton and Greene counties from the Sture Fredrik Anliot Fund at the Clinton County Foundation.

According to a news release, eligible applicants must be a 501 (c) 3 entity, a governmental agency, an educational institution, faith-based organization, or an organization with a fiscal sponsor/partner that is one of these. Projects may include, but are not limited to: stream cleanup, equipment, educational events, water quality monitoring, buffer strip installations, wetland restoration, vernal pool and other habitat efforts, etc.

All applications submitted are reviewed together, however each project is considered for its own merit and based on information contained in the application. Facilities and administration costs (overhead) are limited to 10% of the total awarded grant amount.

Dr. Sture Fredrik “Fred” Anliot was a professor of biology at Wilmington College where he taught for 35 years. Fred was well-liked and highly respected by those who knew him, including colleagues and students. He studied the watershed extensively, authoring articles and the book “The Vascular Flora of Glen Helen, Clifton Gorge and John Bryan State Park.” Anliot lived simply and was frugal with his money, according to the release. He passed on Dec. 14, 2012 and his generosity is the basis of this grant funding.

Applications can be made through the Clinton County Foundation Grant Portal until April 15, 2024. clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/nonprofits/#opportunities

About the Clinton County Foundation

The Clinton County Foundation is a community foundation providing charitable investing and local grants so people and nonprofits can make a lasting and positive impact on our community.