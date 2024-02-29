MASON — In their first game in nearly two weeks, the Clinton-Massie boys basketball team was defeated by the Badin Rams 61-32 Thursday in a Division II Sectional tournament game here at Mason High School.

Despite the rough loss, CM finishes the year with a record of 12-11, their best win-loss total since the 2018-19 season.

“I love my seniors. They took this program to a whole new level,” Clinton-Massie coach Stephen Graves said. “It’s like I’ve said every time, the young guys got big shoes to fill. I’m so proud of them and I’m so proud of where the program was this year. Twelve wins, It’s a grind and I’m so proud of where we’re at as a program right now.”

The start for CM was horrendous. Following an Aidan Brown three, Badin opened on a 13-0 run that wasn’t broken until CM’s Cale Wilson worked his way up for a floater. Miles Theetge knocked one down to end the quarter, but the Falcons still trailed 16-4 after one.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for the Falcons. After the teams traded threes, Badin went on a 12-0 run before Theetge was able to put an end the Rams’ scoring spree. Even with this, not much changed for Massie as they went on to be outscored 12-3 the rest of the half, going into the locker rooms down 40-12.

Even with this loss, the Falcons year was a success and they’ll look to continue to build on it next season.

“It’s gonna be tough because we got a lot of multi-sport athletes with these guys now. They’re gonna have to find time to commit to the gym to get better. Basketball is a sport where you can’t just pick up a ball come November and expect to be good,” said coach Graves.

