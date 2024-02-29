CINCINNATI — Summit Country Day led from start to finish Thursday and defeated Blanchester 49-39 in a Division III South 3 Sectional championship boys basketball game at Princeton High School.

The Wildcats, who won their first tournament game since 2019 Saturday over Madeira, finish the season at 9-15.

Summit Country Day, winners of the Scarlet Division in the Miami Valley Conference, advance in the tournament with a 17-7 record.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 15 points while Kaden Cromer added 10 and Evan Malott six.

Jansen Wymer had four points, Nainoa Tangonan two and Nick Taylor two.

The Silver Knights started well, doubling-up on the Wildcats 22-11. Cromer had six and Sipple five in the opening frame.

The Blanchester deficit grew to 11 at the half, 30-19. Sipple had two points in the second while Malott had three, Tangonan two and Wymer one.

Summit Country Day maintained its advantage through the third period but could never fully pull away from Blanchester. It was 38-28 after three.

Sipple, Taylor, Wymer, Xander Culberson, Braz Byrom and Cole Bradley are six Blanchester senior who were in the blue and white basketball uniforms for the final time in this one.