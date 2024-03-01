WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in February:

• Justin Michael Baker, 44, a welder, and Christine Marina Striggles, 27, a crew trainer, both of Wilmington

• Casey Lee Boyer, 27, a UPS driver, and Megan Stephanie Moore, 25, a branch manager, both of Blanchester.

• Christopher James Dean, 47, a glazer, and Kimberly Sharr Jones, 48, a machinist, both of Blanchester.

• Hayden Riley Walker Thompson, 18, who is in the military, of Lynchburg, and Jaelynn Marie Barnett, 18, who works at Donatos, of Wilmington.

• Michael Bruce Smith, 52, a teacher, of Columbus, and Courtney Lee Whited, 47, a registered nurse, of New Vienna.

• Michael Davon Miller, 25, who works in IT support, and Katherine Elizabeth Peters, 25, who works in recycling tech, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Thomas Rakes, 26, and Miranda Nicole Rivera, 32, both are associates, both are of Wilmington.

• Elizardo Quinonez III, 47, who works in maintenance, and Brittany Marie Bruce, 25, a bartender, both of Sabina.

• Debra Dee Beckner, 73, a hygienist, and Thomas Lee Ledford, 73, retired, both of Midland.

• Jeffrey David Spears, 20, who is in the military, of Wilmington, and Alisha Marie McLees, who works in nursing, of Clarksville.

• Trevor Lee Blanton Jr., 23, and Deanna Brooke Everhart, 25, who works at Amazon, both of Sabina.

• Shane Ryan Hofer, 32, a repair specialist, and Hailee Marie Davis, 21, a bank teller, both of Wilmington.