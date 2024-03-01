Dear citizens of Clinton County,

As the Sheriff of Clinton County, I would like to take an opportunity to express my support for Kaitlin Wilkin, the Republican candidate for Clinton County Prosecutor.

Over the last several years, my deputies have worked side by side with Ms. Wilkin on some of the most serious cases in our county. She presently serves as the Chief Deputy Assistant Prosecutor and takes that job very seriously. As Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Ms. Wilkin has successfully prosecuted thousands of cases over the years, including murders, sexual assaults and child pornography. Her compassion for the victims of these crimes is evident by the way she vigorously advocates for them in the courtroom.

She has been active in our fight against drug activity in our county. She has made herself available to my office at all hours of the day and night. Ms. Wilkin’s expert knowledge of the law and steady hand have proven invaluable to my office and she has earned the respect and support of law enforcement professionals in Clinton County.

Ms. Wilkin has never strayed from her position to ensure that those individuals who fail to abide by our laws will be prosecuted to the best of her ability. It is a great relief for law enforcement to know you have someone you can depend on for answers and assistance whenever you need it.

In summary, I have only touched the surface of the many contributions Kaitlin Wilkin has made since she assumed her position at the Prosecutor’s Office. I have fully endorsed Kaitlin both personally and professionally. I strongly encourage the citizens of Clinton County to support Chief Deputy Assistant Kaitlin Wilkin for Clinton County Prosecutor on March 19.

Respectfully,

Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr.

Sheriff of Clinton County