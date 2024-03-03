WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team cruised past the La Roche University Redhawks Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium, 15-3.

The Quakers took a 7-0 lead at halftime and didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second half. Eight Quakers scored a goal in the game, while six Quakers dished out an assist.

Wilmington improves to 3-3 this season and head to North Carolina for their spring break trip, first playing at Warren Wilson College on March 9.

Cody Everly and Brock Fugate led the Quakers with five points in the game (2 goals, 3 assists each). Everly ended his week with 12 points over two games (7 goals, 5 assists).

Also scoring multiple goals for Wilmington were Nick Roca (3), Kegan Campbell (2), Austin Young (2), and Tyler Cunningham (2). This was Roca and Campbell’s fourth multi-goal game of the season, Young’s third, and Cunningham’s first.

Young also had two assists in the game and a game-high nine ground balls. Colin McLaughlin had a game-high five caused turnovers. Peyton Thompson made nine saves.

The Quakers grabbed 50 ground balls, had 28 successful clears, caused 13 turnovers, won 13 face offs, and were 5-5 on man up opportunities.