FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Wilmington College softball team opened its season Saturday with a pair of losses at Franklin College, 13-5 and 10-7.

Wilmington was led at the plate by senior Samantha Schwab who had four hits over the two games, while five other Quakers recorded two hits on the day.

The Quakers begin the season 0-2 and are off until they head to Florida for spring break, with their first games March 10 against Occidental College at 12:30 p.m. and then Albertus Magnus at 2:40 p.m.

In Game 1, Schwab had three hits while Jocelyn Franz got two hits in her Quakers debut. McKenna Archey had two RBI while Kori Cornett, Schwab, and Maddie Starnes all had one. Claire Scully drew two walks.

In Game 2, Alasandra Spears led Wilmington with two hits. Maddie Summers and Spears had two RBI each. Schwab drew two walks.

The Quakers had three extra base hits. Quakers pitching struck out three Grizzlies.