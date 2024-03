HARRISON — Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey will be a back-to-back state qualifier.

The senior 120-pounder finished as runnerup Sunday in the Harrison Regional Girls Wrestling Championship tournament at Harrison High School.

Wilmington’s Mia Skinner is a state alternate at 105 pounds. She was fifth in the regional tournament.

March 3, 2024

Harrison Regional

Girls Wrestling Championship

@Harrison High School

100: Laylla Sears (Blanchester) pinned Hawk (Fairborn) 1:38; was pinned by Graves (Oak Hills) 0:23; pinned Groves (Wilmington) 0:47; was pinned by Jasontek (Bethel-Tate (4:16).

100: Larkyn Groves (Wilmington) was pinned by Gresham (Lakota East) 0:17; was pinned by Sears (Blanchester) 0:47

105: Mia Skinner pinned Carly Bazaldua (East Clinton) 1:19; was pinned by Dearwester (Harrison) 0:41; pinned Ascunter (Stebbins) 1:31; pinned Wilson (Brookville) 4:07; was dec by Adams (West Union) 7-4; won by default over Rennie (Batavia). Finished fifth

105: Carly Bazaldua (East Clinton) was pinned by Skinner (Wilmington) 1:19; pined Ulbrich (Milford) 1:51: was pinned by Black (Taylor) 0:48

110: Ashton Lambke was pinned by Jones (New Richmond) 0:17; was pinned by Hull (Milford) 0:25

115: Heaven Warner (Clinton-Massie) was pinned by Willen (Harrison) 0:22; pinned Burke (Oak Hills) 0:57; was pinned by Hodskins (Sycamore) 0:57

120: Kaylee Ramsey (Clinton-Massie) pinned Daughety (McClain) 2:19; pinned Troutman (Mason) 0:20; dec Trantanella (Eaton) 12-2; was pinned by Briggs (Harrison) 1:17. Finished second.

130: Abigail Crouse (Clinton-Massie) was pinned by Johnson (CNE) 1:00; was pinned by Miller (West Clermont) 2:05

140: Samantha Vaughn (Wilmington) was pinned by Mathis (Miamisburg) 0:46; pinned Waddie (Western Brown) 0:46; pinned Anderson (Piketon) 2:14; was pinned by Trammell (Lebanon); 0:43

170: Morgan Dumford (Wilmington) was pinned by Ashford (Lakota East) 0:17; lost by default to Arrequin (Harrison)

235: Grace Keith (Wilmington) pinned Neville (Milford) 1:12; was pinned by Edwards (Harrison) 1:10; pinned Jenkins-Smith (Princeton) 0:31; was pinned by Robertson (Waverly) 1:18.