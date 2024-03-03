TROY — The wrestling season for Blanchester and East Clinton ended Saturday at the Division III Troy District Wrestling Championship at Hobart Arena.

Caleb Sears, Jude Huston and Eli Holley of Blanchester, along with Curtis Singleton and Owen Roberts of East Clinton, took part in the tournament but none finished in the top four.

Roberts won his first consolation match then faced JJ Hoefel of Madeira. The two had squared off in the 285 championship match last weekend at the Blanchester Sectional, with Hoeffel winning by pin 3:18.

This time is was anybody’s match as Hoeffel managed to win a 3-2 thriller.

SUMMARY

March 2, 2024

Division III Troy Regional

@Hobart Arena

138: Caleb Sears (BHS) was dec by Hansgen (Miami East) 10-5; pinned Marks (Convoy Crestview) 1:53; was dec by Conn (Parkway) 6-4 OT

144: Curtis Singleton (EC) was pinned by Ryman (Covington) 3:30; was dec by Troth (Wayne Trace) 14-1

175: Jude Huston (BHS) was pinned by Green (Parkway) 3:57; was pinned by Bradley (Twin Valley South) 3:44

215: Eli Holley (BHS) was pinned by Bennett (Miami East) 1:37; was pinned by Parker (Preble Shawnee) 2:12

285: Owen Roberts (EC) was pinned by Brady (Carlisle) 4:37; pinned Schultz (Wayne Trace) 4:29; was dec by Hoeffel (Madeira) 3-2